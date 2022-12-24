Home / Cities / Others / Ludhiana man arrested with 255-gm heroin

Ludhiana man arrested with 255-gm heroin

Updated on Dec 24, 2022 11:47 PM IST

Police arrested Ludhiana man with 255-gm heroin and recovered ₹50,000 drug money, a weighing scale and a scooter from his possession

The accused has been identified as Sunil Kumar, a resident of Ghati Valmeek, Ludhiana. He was arrested from Tajpur Road area with the heroin on the basis of a tip-off. (HT PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Police nabbed a man with 255-gram heroin on Saturday.

The accused has been identified as Sunil Kumar, a resident of Ghati Valmeek. Police have also recovered 50,000 drug money, a weighing scale and a scooter from his possession.

A case has been registered under Sections 21,61 and 85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at Division Number 7 police station.

Inspector Satpal Singh, station house officer (SHO) at Division Number 7 police station, said that Kumar was arrested from Tajpur Road area on the basis of a tip-off.

He was produced in court and sent to two days in police remand. Police are questioning him to find out who else was involved in drug peddling with him

Saturday, December 24, 2022
