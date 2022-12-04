Ludhiana man booked for thrashing rival, threatening him online

A resident of Jangpur village in Mullanpur Dakha has been booked for thrashing a man from the same village and threatening him by posing with illegal weapons on social media.

The accused has been identified as Karanvir Singh.

In his complaint, the victim, Rajvir Singh, said that Karanvir Singh and his aides Baljinder Singh, Manjot Singh, Ravinder Singh, Harfateh Singh and Bikramjit Singh thrashed him on November 13 over an old rivalry.

He added that on Saturday, the accused posted pictures of illegal weapons online to threaten him.

Sub-inspector Sharanjit Singh, investigating officer, said that a case has been registered against Karanvir Singh under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 294 (obscene acts and songs) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code and Sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of Arms Act.