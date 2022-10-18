Ludhiana | Man creates fake ID of woman on Insta, seeks 50L from her husband

A Guru Gobind Singh Nagar resident created a fake account of a woman on Instagram and tried to extort ₹50 lakh from her husband by threatening him. The Shimlapuri police identified the accused and lodged an FIR against him.

The accused has been identified as Amritpal Singh of Guru Gobind Singh Nagar.

The FIR has been lodged following the statement of the victim woman’s husband. In his complaint he stated that his wife was pregnant following which she went to her maternal home on June 14.

Meanwhile, someone created a fake Instagram account in the name of his wife and started messaging him. He added that the accused demanded ₹50 lakh from him and threatened that he would implicate him in a case if he did not give the money.

Inspector Pramod Kumar, SHO at police station Shimlapuri, said a case under sections 384, 419 of the IPC, and section 66 of Information and Technology act has been lodged against the accused. A hunt is on for his arrest.

