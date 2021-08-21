Ludhiana man held for beating mule

The Division Number 5 police arrested a man for beating a mule at Satpal Mittal Road (Malhar road) on Thursday.

The accused was identified as Santosh Kumar of Dhandhra Road of Dugri.

The FIR was lodged following the statement of Mani Singh of Koocha Harnam Das. Mani, who is a member of the Help for Animals organisation, stated that a passer-by informed him that a mule had lost consciousness while pulling a cart on Malhar Road, and the cart puller was beating the animal with a stick.

Mani reached the spot and deterred the man. Following this, he informed the police about the incident.

ASI Hardev Singh, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR under Sections 429 (mischief by killing or maiming cattle, etc., of any value or any animal of the value of fifty rupees) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 11 (A) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, was lodged against the accused.