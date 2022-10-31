Ludhiana | Man posing as Interpol officer lands in police net

A 46-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly impersonating as a senior officer of Interpol. The police recovered a fake Identification card, police badge and foreign currency from his possession.

The accused has been identified as Randhir Singh of Abdullapur Basti, who claimed that he is a motivational speaker and has passed Class 12.

The accused told police that he procured the police badge and made the identity card himself to avoid checking at police checkpoints and paying toll tax.

However, the police suspect that the accused has some other intentions. The accused was produced before the court on Monday. The court has remanded the accused for four days in police custody.

Inspector Arshpreet Kaur Grewal, station house officer at Division number 2 police station, said at the checkpoint near civil hospital on Sunday, they stopped a Renault Kigercar bearing a police tag on the windscreen for checking.

The man alighted from the car and started heckling the police personnel. He claimed that he is a senior Interpol officer and dared them to stop him for checking.

“On being asked the accused produced a letter, identity card and Interpol badge. As the Identity card had no signature of issuing authorities we started questioning him. When we posed harshly, the accused confessed that his identity card is fake,” said the SHO.

A case under Sections 170 (personating a public servant), 171(wearing garb or carrying token used by public servant with fraudulent intent.), 419 (punishment for cheating by personation) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code has been lodged against the accused. The car recovered from the accused is registered in the name of his wife.

Bought badge for ₹12,000

During questioning, the accused told police that he had photoshopped the identification card himself at a photo studio in Haibowal. He downloaded the design of the Interpol identity card from Google and printed his picture and name on it. He bought the Interpol badge from foreign country for ₹12,000.

The police have also recovered Singapore dollars and Malaysian ringgit from his possession. The accused claimed that he had visited Singapore and Malaysia in the past.