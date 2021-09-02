Ludhiana MC contractors divided over corruption allegations

At a time when a section of municipal corporation (MC) contractors is at loggerheads with the MC officials over alleged corruption, another group is refuting the allegations.

A group of contractors, led by Manmohan Singh, Talwinder Singh, Deepak Madaan, among others, under the banner of ‘Contractors Association Municipal Corporation Ludhiana’ conducted a meeting at a restaurant near the Clock Tower on Wednesday and jumped in support of the MC officials. They accused the group of around 20 bitumen contractors led by Vinod Jain of levelling baseless allegations against the civic body for their alleged vested interests.

They said that no corruption case had come to their notice in the past.

Manmohan Singh said,” Many contractors are working in the city including, those working on the construction of RMC roads, installation of interlocking tiles, etc. We have decided to keep away from the allegations and continue with the development works.”

As per sources, the group led by Singh is being forced to support the MC to mount pressure on the other group.

Vinod Jain said that the contractors supporting the MC officials are hand in glove with them.

“The MC officials also support these contractors while allotting the contracts and we have been raising an issue regarding the same. Rather than using pressure tactics, mayor Balkar Sandhu should take action against the corrupt officials,’ said Jain.

On August 24, contractors led by Jain had announced the boycott of development works in the city, citing corruption in the MC. They alleged that a commission is also sought for releasing payment for completed works. The mayor had said the allegations are baseless.

After it was found that Jain was blacklisted last year and was still awarded contracts by the MC officials, MC commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal had marked an inquiry into the matter to MC additional commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal.

On Tuesday, the MC employees’ union had also asked Jain to submit proof of corruption or apologise in three days failing which the union will raise an agitation against him.