Ludhiana MC employee suffers eye injury in clash

Three persons, including a municipal corporation (MC) employee, suffered injuries after they indulged into a scuffle over power supply issue in Nadi Mohalla on Wednesday late.

While the MC employee, Arjun Kumar, suffered an eye injury and feared to lose vision from one eye, Money and his aide from the opposite group also suffered injuries.

While Kumar was repairing power supply cables supplying electricity to his house, the supply of the adjoining house also disrupted.

Kumar said he used to work for the development of the area following which some of the people nursed rivalry against him out of jealousy. He said on Wednesday, when he was repairing power supply cables, the accused stabbed him with a sharp-edged weapon in his eye after which he was admitted to hospital.

His rival Money said when he went to complain about the disruption of power supply, the accused thrashed him and his friend. They suffered multiple injuries and were admitted to hospital.

Inspector Sanjiv Kapoor, station house officer at Division number 1 police station, said all the three persons suffered injuries in the clash. The police will lodge an FIR after recording the statement of the victims, he added.

