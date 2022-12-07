Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Ludhiana MC razes portions of 3 illegal buildings

others
Published on Dec 07, 2022 11:43 PM IST

MC head draftsman (Zone D, Ludhiana) MS Bedi said the demolition drive was conducted on the directions of assistant town planner (ATP) Balwinder Singh after the civic body had received complaints against illegal constructions

A portion of illegal being razed by the MC team in Model Town extension area, Ludhiana. (Harvinder Singh/HT)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The municipal corporation (MC), on Wednesday, razed illegal portions of three under-construction buildings near New Krishna Mandir in Model Town extension area.

MC building branch officials said the owners had failed to get the building plans approved from the civic body and were constructing the buildings in violation of the building by-laws.

The owners have been directed to get the building plans approved before restarting the construction works.

MC head draftsman (Zone D) MS Bedi said the demolition drive was conducted on the directions of assistant town planner (ATP) Balwinder Singh after the civic body had received complaints against illegal constructions.

