Only fully-vaccinated teachers to be allowed on Ludhiana campuses, says DEO

Two days after 20 students from two tested positive for Covid-19, district education officer secondary Lakhvir Singh on Thursday directed all school teachers to get themselves fully inoculated as soon as possible.

In a letter to the school heads, the DEO stated that no student above 18 years of age will be allowed to attend school unless he/she is fully vaccinated.

The DEO also directed all principals and headmasters to share the detailed list of students and teachers who are not vaccinated yet. The letter further states that the teachers who are not fully vaccinated yet will not be allowed to visit the school. If they are found on campus, the principal will be held responsible.

The directions were issued following reports that many teachers were either not vaccinated or had only got one jab.

The education department doesn’t have any record of the teachers and students who are yet to be vaccinated.

Assistant civil surgeon Dr Vivek Kataria said only 100% vaccinated staff will be allowed to visit the school. The guidelines in this context have been issued to DEO primary and secondary, he added.

523 students studying in govt school with five rooms

As many as 20 students from Government Senior Secondary School in Subhash Nagar and Government High School at Kailash Nagar in Basti Jodhewal, has tested positive.

It has come to light that 523 students were studying at the government school in Kailash Nagar that has only five rooms. Principal Balwinder Kaur admits the risk but, she maintains that the school followed all Covid protocols. She also said that the authorities were informed about the situation.

“Majority of the students who study in our school, are those whose parents cannot afford tuition fee of private schools. We cannot decline admissions. However, we had ensured proper segregation, but still, the students were found positive,” she said.

She further said that 12 students from Classes 9 and 10 had tested positive.

On the other hand, district epidemiologist Dr Ramesh Bhagat said that the RTPCR reports of the infected students, and those who came in contact with them, have not arrived yet.

25k doses arrive

In the meantime, 25,000 doses of the Covishield vaccine have arrived in the district. According to district immunisation officer Dr Puneet Juneja, these doses will be administered at 111 inoculation sites across the district.