Ludhiana police postpones intra-city contest as rain hampers preparations

The Ludhiana police have postponed the competition for the best police station and police post, keeping in view the monsoon season. The results are now likely to be declared in the first week of August. Earlier, they were to be announced on July 24.

All 29 police stations, 28 posts, and 12 other units are competing to bag the first prize in the competition being conducted by the police department, where they will be judged on various parameters.

The officials complained that rain had spoiled their arrangements and asked for more time to prepare for the competition.

A police post in charge said, “We had laid carpets from the main gate, but due to the downpour, they have turned filthy.”

An SHO said, “We had whitewashed the entire building but, before the paint could dry, the rain ruined it. We need at least one week to repaint it.”

The officials conveyed their message to the commissioner of police Rakesh Agrawal, who postponed the competition for one more week.

The department had announced the competition on January 1, 2020, and had asked the police personnel to prepare for it. But, it was postponed after the Covid lockdown was imposed in March 2020 and public dealing was suspended at police stations.

On March 24, 2021, the department had announced the competition again and asked the SHOs, police post, unit in-charges to gear up.

The police chief had already started taking rounds of police stations and buildings to evaluate working and preparations.

The top-ranked police station will get a reward amount of ₹3 lakh, the second-ranked police station will get ₹1 lakh while the third-ranked police station will get a reward of ₹50,000, besides certificates. Among the police posts, the police post bagging the top three spots will get ₹1 lakh, ₹50,000, and ₹25,000 each. Likewise, among other police units like women cell, Anti Human Trafficking Unit, cyber cell, economic offense unit, traffic wing, Motor Transport Section, Licensing Unit, Summon Units, the first-ranked unit will get a reward of ₹1 lakh, the second-ranked unit will get ₹50,000, and the third-ranked unit will get ₹25,000.