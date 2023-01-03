Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ludhiana records coldest day in 12 years

Published on Jan 03, 2023 11:19 PM IST

The minimum temperature on the day hovered at around 5 °C. According to Punjab Agricultural University’s forecast, a cold wave will persist with possibility of fog in the morning over the Ludhiana city and its adjoining areas over the next 24 hours

Fog engulfs the Clock Tower in Ludhiana, as commuters brave the bone-chilling cold on Tuesday. The maximum temperature on the day dipped to 10.2 °C, 7.3°C below normal. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Ludhiana recorded the coldest day of the past 12 years on Tuesday as the maximum temperature dipped to 10.2 °C, 7.3°C below normal. The minimum temperature hovered at around 5 °C.

According to Punjab Agricultural University’s forecast, a cold wave will persist with possibility of fog in the morning over the city and its adjoining areas over the next 24 hours.

Pavneet Kaur Kingra, head of the department of climate change and agricultural meteorology, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), said this is the second lowest maximum temperature recorded on January 3 since 1970, when the meteorological observatory was established to compile weather records.

The lowest maximum temperature on this particular day was recorded at 10°C in 2011 .

