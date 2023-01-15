Ludhiana shanty fire: 6 days on, 2 more kids succumb

Six days after a fire broke out at a shanty in Mandiani village, Mullanpur Dakha, two more children died while undergoing treatment, taking the toll to four.

According to police, Parveen, 11, died on Saturday while his sister Komal, 10, died Sunday. They were undergoing treatment at PGIMER, Chandigarh.

On January 9, their two siblings Shukra, 7, and Mohan, 3, had died.

ASI Paramjit Singh, who is investigating the case, said four out of six children have died so far. Their two siblings - including Radhika, 3, and Aman, 5, are still fighting for their lives at PGIMER and their condition is reportedly serious.

According to doctors, Radhika has more than 60% burns and Aman has 35% burns.

The incident took place on January 9 when the six children along with their mother, Sunita, were sleeping inside the shanty and had lit an oil lamp to keep themselves warm. A fire broke out and the plastic sheet which was being used as a roof by the family, melted and fell on the children. Out of seven siblings, one infant had a lucky escape as he was sleeping in his mother’s lap. Six children had suffered burn injuries and they were rushed to PGIMER where two of them had died on the same day.

Police inquest proceedings under Section 174 of CrPC in the case.