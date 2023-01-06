Ludhiana shivers on coldest day of season
Published on Jan 06, 2023 11:50 PM IST
The city recorded the coldest day of the season on Friday as the maximum temperature dipped to 9.8°C. The minimum temperature hovered at around 6°C.
Dr. Pavneet Kaur Kingra, head of the department of climate change and agricultural meteorology at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), said this was the second lowest maximum temperature recorded on January 7 since 1970, when the meteorological observatory was established .
The lowest maximum temperature on this particular day was recorded in 2011 at 8°C, while it 9.8°C in 2000 , she added. According to Punjab Agricultural University’s forecast, a cold wave will persist with possibility of fog in the morning over the city and its adjoining areas over the next 24 hours.