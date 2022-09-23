Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ludhiana | Truck driver robbed of 15k, phone in Khanna

Published on Sep 23, 2022 12:02 AM IST

The truck driver, Banvari Lal, told police that he was carrying goods from Nagpur to Ludhiana and had stopped in the service lane for a nap, when the robbers struck and decamped with the valuables

While escaping, the accused also robbed the truck’s battery in Khanna, Ludhiana. (HT FILE)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Three miscreants robbed a truck driver of 15,000 and his mobile phone at gunpoint in Khanna in the wee hours of Thursday. While escaping, they also stole the truck’s battery.

The truck driver, Banvari Lal, told police that he was carrying goods from Nagpur to Ludhiana and had stopped in the service lane for a nap, when the robbers struck and decamped with the valuables. Lal claimed that the truck belongs to a company owned by a Union minister.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Harpal Singh said that a case has been lodged against unidentified accused and a hunt is on for their arrest.

