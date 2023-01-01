Ludhiana: Woman among 7 booked for murder bid on Raikot man

Police have booked for seven people, including a woman, for attempting to murder a Raikot man.

The accused have been identified as Inderjit Singh alias Galu, Sukhpreet Singh alias Sukha, Jagsir Singh alias Seera, Manjot Singh alias Jota, Jaspreet Singh alias Sadama, Gurpreet Singh and Sandeep Kaur alias Soni of Bassian village.

The FIR has been registered based on the complaint of Tejinderpal Singh of Patti Uppal Bassian in Raikot.

Tejinderpal said his son Sandeep Singh and his friend had gone for an evening walk on Siloani Road. When they didn’t return after several hours, he went to look for them. When he got near Sheetla Mata Temple, he saw around six to seven people assaulting them and pelting them with stones.

Sandeep said his son suffered severe injuries to the head and he was lying unconscious on the road. The accused fled the spot after people started gathering there. He rushed his son to the hospital and informed police.

Assistant sub-inspector Boota Singh said the accused were cutting trees in the area and when the victim objected to it, they thrashed them.

A case under Sections 307, 323, 148 and 149 of Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused at Sadar Raikot police station. A hunt is on for their arrest.