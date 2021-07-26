Home / Cities / Others / Ludhiana woman assaulted by husband, in-laws; FIR lodged
She said that when she complained to her parents, her husband apologised and promised to make amends but later, under the influence of drugs, he started abusing her again. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Ludhiana woman assaulted by husband, in-laws; FIR lodged

Woman told police that her husband is a drug addict and had tried to strangulate her; while her brother-in-law had sexually harassed her
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON JUL 26, 2021 01:24 AM IST

The in-laws of a 25-year-old woman have been booked for allegedly thrashing her while her brother-in-law has been booked for sexual harassment.

The woman said that she had got married in August 2020. In April this year, she found out that her husband is a drug addict. She tried to convince him to give up drugs but instead of supporting her, the in-laws started harassing her. Her brother-in-law also touched her inappropriately during a heated argument, the woman told the police.

She said that when she complained to her parents, her husband apologised and promised to make amends. However, on May 30, her husband started abusing her again under the influence of drugs. She immediately rang up her parents and also informed the police.

Cops reached the spot and asked the husband to visit the police station the next morning. However, before leaving for the police station, her husband allegedly thrashed her and even tried to strangulate her.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Sanjeev Kumar, the investigating officer, said a case under Section 354-A (sexual harassment) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the woman’s brother-in-law while the other family members, including the husband, father-in-law, mother-in- law and sister-in-law have been booked under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) and 506 (criminal intimidation). A hunt is on for the accused.

