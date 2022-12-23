Ludhiana: 23-year-old man dies of drug overdose

A 23-year-old man died of an alleged drug overdose at a house in Hargobind Nagar on Thursday.

Sahnewal police have lodged a case of culpable homicide against Vishal Wadlog, a Shiv Colony resident, for allegedly selling drugs to the victim, Jagtar Singh of Hargobind Nagar.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The FIR has been lodged based on the statement of Manjit Kaur, the victim’s mother.

Kaur told police that her son was a unemployed and addicted to drugs. “On December 19, my son left the house after telling us that he will return in a few minutes. When he did not come back, we started a search for him. Later, we found out that Jagtar was lying unconscious at a house near a flour mill in the area. We rushed him to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead,” Kaur stated in the complaint.

Assistant sub-inspector Rajwant Singh stated that the woman told police that her son used to purchase drugs from Wadlog. Based on the complaint, an FIR has been lodged under Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of Indian Penal Code.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kaur said that her husband died five years ago. She had sent her to a de-addiction center for treatment around five months ago, but he started consuming drugs after being discharged.