Home / Cities / Others / Ludhiana: Cracker unit’s licence cancelled
SDM, Samrala Vikramjit Singh had initiated a probe following the complaints of the villagers. (Representative photo)
SDM, Samrala Vikramjit Singh had initiated a probe following the complaints of the villagers. (Representative photo)
others

Ludhiana: Cracker unit’s licence cancelled

The residents of at least 12 villages had been opposing the establishment of the firecracker factory citing air pollution
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON SEP 10, 2021 11:42 PM IST

The district administration cancelled the license of a firecracker manufacturing unit on Machhiwara-Rupnagar Road at Hambowal village in Machhiwara on Friday, following repeated complaints from the villagers.

The residents of at least 12 villages had been opposing the establishment of the firecracker factory citing air pollution. The villagers also alleged that the factory was also contaminating underground water, causing health problems among the locals. Following the protest, the district administration swung into action and cancelled the license of the factory.

Sub-divisional magistrate (SDM, Samrala) Vikramjit Singh had initiated a probe following the complaints. He examined the factory and found illegalities. He filed a report to deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma, who ordered the termination of the license of the factory.

Congress MLA from Samrala constituency Amrik Singh Dhillon reached Hambowal village and appreciated the step taken by the district administration. He stated that a prolonged problem of the locals has been resolved.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.