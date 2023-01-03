Ludhiana: PCR motorcycle squad to escort jail buses to court complex

A police control room (PCR) motorcycle squad started escorting buses carrying inmates to and fro from Ludhiana Central Jail to the new court complex from Monday onwards.

The step has been taken after officials received inputs that some jail inmates hatched a conspiracy to escape on the way from the court complex to jail.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The PCR motorcycle squad will run along jail vans and leave after all inmates enter the lock-up at the court complex (bakshikhana) in the daytime and in Ludhiana Central Jail in the evening. At least 10 PCR motorcycle squads have been pressed into the job.

On December 9, two jail inmates identified as Deepak Kumar alias Deepu and Harjinder Singh had managed to jump from a moving jail bus on Jagraon Bridge. Harjinder was nabbed by the police minutes after the incident, but Deepak managed to escape. During Interrogation, Harjinder told police that at least six inmates had hatched a conspiracy to escape, but only he and Deepak Kumar had executed it.

Superintendent of Ludhiana Central Jail Shivraj Singh Nandgarh said that after the incident, they met police commissioner Mandeep Singh Sidhu and asked him to make some security arrangements to stop such incidents.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He added that the jail inmates managed to procure mobile phones and other contraband from their aides during their hearing in court.