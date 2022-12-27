Ludhiana: Repair work on Dholewal flyover leaves commuters in a lurch

With expansion joints being replaced on the Dholewal flyover, commuters were a harried lot even on the second consecutive day on Tuesday of the ongoing repair work.

The replacement of expansion joints is being undertaken by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on the Dholewal flyover, Partap chowk flyover, Gill chowk flyover, Dhuri line flyover and ISBT flyover. One lane of the flyover from Samrala chowk towards ISBT was blocked for motorists leading to long jams throughout the day.

The commuters said the new project has exacerbated their inconvenience.

A resident of Dugri, Puneet Singh, said, “With several construction projects being undertaken at the same time, traffic in the whole city has been disrupted.” He added that instead of giving respite to commuters by completing the projects in time, back-to-back construction work has exacerbated their woes.

A resident of Jamalpur, Prachi Khanna, said that it took her over 30 minutes to reach college on Ferozepur road due to traffic jam on the Dholewal flyover during peak hours.

Director of Samrala Chowk–Ferozepur Road elevated road project, NHAI, Krishan Sachdeva had said that one lane on both sides of the road would remain closed for a one-and-a-half month for the replacement of the expansion joints.

