Ludhiana: Residents, councillor stage protest over clogged sewer lines

Irked over clogged sewer lines in over half a dozen colonies of ward number 28, the residents, along with Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) councillor Paramjit Singh Garcha, staged a protest at the Zone B office of the municipal corporation (MC) near Shingar Cinema on Tuesday.

The protesting residents from Prem Nagar, Durga Colony, New Durga Colony, Hathi Colony, Jasvir Colony, Shiv Colony, among other areas, rued that they have been raising hue and cry over the issue for a long time, but the MC officials have turned a blind eye towards the problem.

Handing over a memorandum to the zonal commission Ankur Mahindroo, councillor Garcha stated that they have given an ultimatum of 10 days to the authorities to resolve the issue, failing which they will lock down the office of the MC.

Sandeep, a resident of the Durga colony, said,” It is difficult to even walk in the street due to the accumulated sewer water and foul smell spread in the area. Earlier also, the residents had staged a protest over the issue, but to no avail. The authorities are not bothered about the residents who are living under the threat of an epidemic.”

The residents stated that the unhygienic conditions are also taking a toll on their health.

“The authorities have failed to resolve the issue for a long time. They do not even have proper machinery. If they fail to provide proper facilities to the residents, we will lock the gates of the MC office. Despite the installation of new lines in a few areas, including the Durga colony, there is no respite from the choked sewer lines,” said Garcha.

MC executive engineer Ranbir Singh said the civic body is already trying to deal with the issue, and new sewer lines have been installed in a few areas including, the Durga colony.

Tenders have also been floated to establish a disposal point in the area to drain out the sewer water at a quicker pace, he added.