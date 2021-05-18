Home / Cities / Others / Ludhiana’s daily cases below 1,000 for 2nd day in row
A health worker collecting swab samples for Covid testing at Chaura Bazar in Ludhiana on Monday. (Harsimar Pal Singh/HT)
Ludhiana’s daily cases below 1,000 for 2nd day in row

Among those who died were 10 men and an equal number of women. The oldest to die is an 82-year-old resident of Mayapuri while the youngest is a 32-year-old resident of Shimlapuri.
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON MAY 18, 2021 01:01 AM IST

The number of Covid cases fell below 1, 000 for the second consecutive day on Monday with 851 fresh cases being reported. Another 20 deaths were reported, taking the toll to 1,740.

As many as eight of the total 20 deaths reported (40%) on Monday were of those who were in their 50s.

Two persons who died were in their 30s, three in their 40s, two in their 60s, four deceased above the age of 70 and one above age of 80.

The total number of patients related to Ludhiana is now 76,646.

There are 12,837 active patients in the district at present.

Deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma appealed to residents to adhere to all safety protocols such as wearing masks, maintaining social distance and washing hands frequently to not just save themselves but also everyone around them.

