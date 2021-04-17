Ludhiana’s daily Covid count hits record high of 835

The district on Saturday touched a fresh peak in Covid-19 cases with 835 people testing positive for the virus – a 39% jump in its previous high of 598 cases on Friday.

Saturday’s cases, which were the highest across Punjab’s 22 districts, pushed Ludhiana’s tally to 42,378, ranking on the top of the state’s caseload.

The district also logged six deaths for the fourth consecutive day, taking the toll to 1,238 – also leading the state’s cumulative fatalities.

With the latest infections, the active cases shot up to 4,276 for the first time ever. As many as 36,863 patients have been cured so far, a recovery rate of 86.98%, against the national average of 87.23%.

April tally crosses March’s

Registering 7,968 infections in just 17 days of April, Ludhiana has surpassed the 7,294 cases reported in March, when the cases started surging. At 95, the deaths this month are also inching towards March’s toll of 115.

Ludhiana has logged over 500 cases on three days this month, over 400 on eight, while the daily count has remained over 300 since March 20.

Four women were among six dead

The latest fatalities were a 72-year-old woman from Model Town, a 65-year-old man from Haibowal Kalan, a 62-year-old woman from Urban Estate, a 62-year-old man from Rattan village, a 52-year-old woman from Ram Nagar and a 46-year-old woman from village Dhandra.

Among the latest cases, 66 were contacts of positive cases, 155 were detected at OPDs of various hospitals and three were health workers.

As many as 396 patients presented with influenza like illness (ILI).

Currently, 73,991 people are observing home quarantine and 20 are fighting for life on ventilator support in various hospitals.

‘Testing ramped up’

Deputy commissioner Varinder Sharma said the higher numbers of cases were cropping up due to increase in testing to check the spread of infection amid the latest surge.

“Earlier, around 4,500 people were being sampled daily and now the number has increased to 7,500. On Saturday, too, we carried out 7,866 tests,” said Sharma.

Dr Bishav Mohan, member of the Covid task force, said the cases were multiplying due to UK strain of Covid-19, which had a faster transmission rate. “However, on a positive note, we have nearly doubled the daily tests. This will help us catch the infection early on, which will aid early treatment,” he added.

Both Sharma and Dr Mohan urged residents to follow Covid appropriate behaviour for the safety of their family and the community at large. “Stop partying and socialising for the time-being. Wear a mask, maintain social distancing and sanitise hands frequently when venturing out in public,” Dr Mohan said.

11 areas sealed

Amid the surging cases, the district administration has notified 11 new micro-containment zones. These are located in parts of New Madhopuri; Omaxe, Pakhowal Road; Rupa Mistri Gali, Chaura Bazaar; Saroop Nagar, Salem Tabri; Hemant Cold Store, Salem Tabri; Phase 1, Dugri; Sant Fateh Singh Nagar, Dugri Road; BRS Nagar; and New Deep Nagar and Khazanchia Wala Bagh in Civil Lines.