Ludhiana: Speed-up construction work of civil air terminal at Halwara airport, says MP Sanjeev Arora

During his surprise visit to the under-construction civil air terminal at Halwara airport, on Friday, Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament Sanjeev Arora asked the authorities to speed-up work and complete the same by March 2023.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Terming this project “very close to his heart”, Arora told the government officials, including GLADA chief administrator Amanpreet Kaur Sandhu and additional chief administrator (ACA) Amrinder Singh Malhi, officials of PWD (B&R), civil aviation, contractors and all others present on the occasion, that he has been making all-out efforts for the early completion of the project since he took over as an MP.

Arora said the chief minister had announced that the construction work would be accomplished at a cost of around ₹50 crore.

Arora asked the authorities to speed-up the construction work and assured that there would be no shortage of funds from the government. He asked the authorities to increase workforce to further speed-up the ongoing work of construction and make arrangements for lighting so that construction work could also be continued a little bit late in the evening specially during the winters when sun sets early. He also suggested the authorities concerned to install CCTV cameras at the construction site to keep a vigil on the ongoing construction work. He also sought weekly progress reports from the authorities concerned.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He also inspected drawings of the interim airport terminal prepared by the department of PWD (B&R), Punjab. He asked in detail about parking of aircraft. He was assured by the officials present there that the ongoing construction work would be visible up to maximum extent by January-end next year.

Sandhu assured Arora that they would release funds promised by them as and when bills were submitted.