Madhya Pradesh doctor who treats patients for 20 honoured with Padma Shri

Known for providing medical treatment to people at a minimal cost of ₹20, Madhya Pradesh’s Dr MC Dawar, 77, has been honoured with Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian award, on the eve of the Republic Day.

Dr Dawar started providing treatment to people at a cost of ₹2 in 1972 in Jabalpur. Now, he provides treatment to at least 100 patients on a daily basis and charges only ₹20.

“My teacher once told me that medical profession is to serve people and not to suck their blood. These words changed the direction of my life and that’s why I started treatment of people at a minimal cost,” said Dr Dawar.

Dr Dawar was born on January, 16, 1946 in Pakistan. After the partition of India and Pakistan, his family moved to Jalandhar, Punjab. He did his schooling in Jalandhar and later came to Jabalpur for his MBBS degree. He completed the medical course in 1965 and joined the Army as a doctor.

“After completing my MBBS, I came to know about the recruitment of doctors in Army. It was a tough competition and 533 candidates had applied for the post but only 23 were selected. I secured the 9th rank. During India-Pakistan war in 1971, I treated soldiers but later I decided to take voluntary retirement to serve common people,” said Dr Dawar.

“I started practice in Jabalpur in November 1972. Initially, I used to charge ₹2. In 1986, the fee was ₹3, in 1997, it was ₹5 and 2012 it was ₹10. In last March, I increased my fees to ₹20,” the doctor said.

People from neighbouring villages also come to Jabalpur for treatment from Dr Dawar.

Dr Dawar said, “I got a call on Wednesday morning that I will be conferred with the Padma Shri award. I got so happy because I had never pushed any public representatives or organisation to push my name for any award.”

Dr Dawar’s son Rishi Dawar said, “I always used to ask my father what will he achieve with this but today not only our family but the entire Jabalpur and Madhya Pradesh are feeling proud on my father.”

From Madhya Pradesh, four people will be conferred with Padma Shri Award.

A tribal artist Jodhiya Bai, 83, from Umaria district will be honoured with Padma Shri for her contribution in arts through Baiga paintings.

Jodhiya Bai from Lohra village of Umaria district had started paintings to earn bread and butter for her family after losing her husband 45 years ago.

She has expertise in Baiga painting of wildlife and nature. Jodhiya Bai said, “I never thought that I will be awarded for my work that I chose to meet both ends.”

In 2019, the painting of Jodhiya Bai was showcased in Milan, Italy.

A couple from Jhabua Ramesh Parmar and Shanti Parmar will also be conferred with the Padma Shri award for making tribal dolls and reviving an old age culture.

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan congratulated all the four awardees and also felicitated Dr MC Dawar in a Republic Day function.

(with inputs from Monika Pandey from Jabalpur)

