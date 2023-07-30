MP government raises honorarium of ASHA and USHA workers

The Madhya Pradesh government has increased the honorarium of Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) and Urban Slum Health Action Programme (USHA) workers from Rs.2,000 to Rs.6,000 with retirement and health insurance benefit.

MP chief minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan (Twitter/@ChouhanShivraj)

The announcement was made by chief minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan while addressing a conference of ASHA, USHA workers and ASHA supervisors at Lal Parade ground on Saturday.

The chief minister during his address praised the work done by the Asha-Usha workers.

Asha-Usha sisters conduct door-to-door surveys, making birth certificates of children, records of pregnant mothers, vaccination, safe institutional delivery, care of newborns, vaccination of children of all age groups, cooperation in village health services and marriages, which is really commendable, said the Chauhan.

The chief minister further said that the retirement age of ASHA, USHA workers and ASHA supervisors will be increased from 60 years to 62 years and they will be given will Rs.1 lakh rupees post-retirement.

He added, “ASHA workers and supervisors will be given the benefit of the Chief Minister Health Insurance Scheme. Every Asha and Usha sisters will be included in the Mukhyamantri Ladli Bahna Yojana. The honorarium of ASHA supervisors will be increased to Rs.13,500. The honorarium of Asha and Usha sisters will be increased from Rs.2,000 to Rs.6,000.”

CM Chauhan said that the honorarium will be raised by Rs.1,000 every year and they will be given Rs.1 lakh after retirement.

They will also be given medical and accident insurance up to Rs.5 lakh, the CM said. He added that one worker will be dismissed from service without grave negligence.