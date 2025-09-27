Madhya Pradesh reintroduces Bhavantar scheme for Soybean farmers after 8 years

Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh government has reintroduced the Bhavantar scheme, which aims to compensate farmers if they receive low prices for their produce in the market, for soybean cultivators in the state following a demand from the latter to procure their produce at the minimum support price (MSP). Reacting to the development, farm leader Rahul Raj termed it an “eyewash”, pointing out that the state was not procuring soybean on MSP of ₹5,328 per quintal announced by the Centre.

Chief minister Mohan Yadav made the announcement on Thursday night about the reintroduction of the scheme after eight years.

“The Bhavantar Yojana (Bhavantar Yojana) will be implemented for soybean-producing farmers. Farmers will not be allowed to suffer losses under any circumstances,” Yadav said, adding that farmers can continue to sell soybean in the market and if the price is below the MSP, the government will compensate the loss under the Bhavantar scheme.

“The difference between the selling price and the MSP will be directly paid by the government,” the CM said.

Yadav further announced that registration for farmers under the scheme will be initiated soon. However, he did not clarify whether the farmers who have already sold their soybean produce (about 50% have) will be benefitted or not.

Reacting to the development, farm leader Rahul Raj termed it an “eyewash”, pointing out that the state was not procuring soybean on MSP of ₹5,328 per quintal announced by the Centre. “The Bhavantar scheme is an eye wash and the state is shedding its responsibilities by introducing a scheme that was discontinued due to flaws,” he said.