Madras HC issues notice on pleas challenging resignation of AIADMK MLAs

The Madras High Court on Wednesday issued notice to the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Secretary on petitions challenging the Speaker’s decision to accept the resignations of four All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) MLAs despite pending anti-defection proceedings against them.

The petitioners alleged that the resignations formed part of a political bargain. (Image sourced from Getty)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

A bench of Chief Justice Sushrut Arvind Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan issued notice on petitions filed by AIADMK member Agri SS Krishnamurthy and Desiya Makkal Sakthi Katchi leader ML Ravi, directing the respondents to file their replies by June 29.

The petitions challenge the Speaker’s acceptance of the resignations of S Jayakumar, P Sathyabama, Maragatham Kumaravel and Esakki Subaya. The four legislators resigned from the Assembly on May 25 while facing disqualification proceedings for allegedly defying the AIADMK whip and voting in favour of the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government during a confidence motion. They joined the TVK hours after resigning from the AIADMK.

Defending the Speaker’s decision however, TN Advocate General Vijay Narayan told the Court that the Speaker had acted strictly in accordance with the law and the mandate laid down by the Supreme Court. Narayan said that the Speaker’s role remained limited to determining whether a resignation was voluntary and genuine. And since in the present case, the four MLAs had submitted their resignations in person, there was no room for the Speaker to not accept the resignation letters.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Read More

“There is no prima facie material to show the resignations require judicial review. The members appeared in person and handed over their resignations voluntarily,” Narayan said.

The Advocate General further submitted that the AIADMK had initially sought the disqualification of 25 legislators for supporting the government during the trust vote. However, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami later condoned the conduct of 21 MLAs, leading the Speaker to drop proceedings against them. Disqualification proceedings against the remaining four legislators continue, he told the Court.

Senior Advocate V Giri, who appeared for Krishnamurthy, argued that the four MLAs had voted in favour of the confidence motion despite a party whip directing AIADMK legislators to oppose it.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The petitioners alleged that the resignations formed part of a political bargain and that the four legislators joined the ruling party in exchange for “pecuniary benefits” and “high posts”.

“My complaint is that there is horse trading, pecuniary benefits. This was alleged by the AIADMK general secretary and the leader of opposition as well on the floor of the Assembly. The resignations were a result of quid pro quo. Should the speaker not have put the question to the house given the circumstances?” Giri argued.

According to the petitions, the four MLAs submitted their resignations to the Speaker at around 2:30pm on May 25. The Speaker accepted the resignations the same day and the legislators were subsequently inducted into the TVK.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Both petitioners said that the Speaker ought to have conducted a meaningful inquiry before accepting the resignations, particularly because allegations of horse-trading and inducement had already surfaced. They argue that Article 190 of the Constitution requires the Speaker to satisfy himself that a resignation is voluntary and genuine before accepting it and declaring a seat vacant.

The petitioners further submitted that the Speaker’s decision carries “significant constitutional consequences” because the Election Commission can now proceed with by-elections in the four constituencies.

“If the acceptance of the resignations is ultimately set aside, the vacancy notifications and any subsequent electoral process could face legal complications,” Giri said.

The High Court however, questioned the extent of judicial review available over the Speaker’s decision and asked if the Court could examine the “political circumstances surrounding the resignations.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}