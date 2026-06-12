TN speaker issues showcause notices to four ex-AIADMK MLAs in TVK

Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker J.C.D. Prabhakar on Friday said showcause notices have been issued to four former AIADMK MLAs who joined the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), seeking an explanation for their actions following complaints from the opposition party. “The showcause notice was issued to them on June 9. They should respond within 7 days,” Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker J.C.D. Prabhakar said.

The move comes weeks after four lawmakers — S Jayakumar (Perundurai), K Maragadham Kumaravel (Madurantakam), Sathya Bama (Dharapuram) and Isakki Subaya (Ambasamudram) — voted in favour of the ruling dispensation during a crucial trust vote on May 13 and subsequently resigned from the Assembly before formally joining the TVK. The four legislators tendered their resignations as MLAs on May 25 and formally joined the TVK in the presence of party seniors, including general secretaries N Anand and Aadhav Arjuna, at the Secretariat.

The Speaker said 21 of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) legislators were granted forgiveness, while action has been initiated against the four MLAs.

“Already I had told that they (four former MLAs) will face action. We have issued a showcause notice seeking an explanation based on the complaint (from AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami),” he told reporters here on Friday.

“The showcause notice was issued to them on June 9. They should respond within 7 days,” he said, responding to a query.

The 25-member rebel faction led by former minister S P Velumani called on AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami and resolved their differences. They agreed to function as a united AIADMK under the leadership of party chief Palaniswami.

Meanwhile, responding to another query, Prabhakar said the Assembly would consider the possibility of live-streaming the entire session, which is slated to begin on June 18.

“No one’s voice will be suppressed in the Assembly. We are exploring the options of live-streaming the entire Assembly session,” he said.

The Speaker said a two-day training programme would be conducted in Chennai on June 16 and 17, which would be inaugurated by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay.

The two-day programme would help new lawmakers get trained in Assembly procedures.

“All the MLAs have been invited to take part. Even those seniors would be able to share their knowledge with the juniors during the session. Chief Minister is scheduled to inaugurate and address the gathering on that day,” he said.

Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Arlekar is slated to make his maiden address during the first Assembly session of the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, scheduled to begin on June 18. The Speaker had already called on Arlekar at the Lok Bhavan and formally invited him to address the Assembly on that day.

Replacing R N Ravi, Arlekar became the Governor of Tamil Nadu on March 12 ahead of the Assembly elections in the southern state.