Madras HC rejects OPS plea, verdict paves way for Palaniswami as AIADMK boss

ByHT News Desk | Written by Aryan Prakash
Mar 28, 2023 12:02 PM IST

O Paneerselvam was expelled from the AIADMK after the party's general council meeting last year.

The Madras high court on Tuesday rejected interim applications by expelled All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader O Paneerselvam (OPS) and others against the party's general secretary election. The verdict paves way for former Tamil Nadu chief minister Edapaddi Palaniswami (EPS) elevation as the undisputed general secretary of the party founded by MG Ramachandran.

The court dismissed petitions of O Panneerselvam and that of his supporters PH Manoj Pandian, R Vaithilingam and JCD Prabhakaran who sought a stay on these party elections and challenged the resolutions passed by the general council meeting held last July 11.

O Paneerselvam and former Tamil Nadu chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami.(PTI)
Soon after the verdict, AIADMK’s election in-charge Natham R Viswanathan and Pollachi V Jayaraman announced the election of EPS as the general secretary of the party. Soon after the verdict, EPS supporters took to streets to celebrate by distributing sweets and bursting crackers.

On February 23, the Supreme Court had upheld the Madras high court's September 2 order allowing EPS to remain the AIADMK general secretary. A division bench of high court had set aside a single bench order in favour of OPS. The leader had moved the top court against the division bench order.

Last year, Palaniswami had won the battle of the AIADMK leadership following the high court order rejecting OPS' plea to stall the general council meeting. The former CM was named interim general secretary, and then expelled his rival-turned-ally-turned rival OPS from the party.

Paneerselvam, who was the treasurer of the party at the time of expulsion, was replaced by Dindigul Srinivasan. A majority of AIADMK leadership had supported Palaniswami.

Paneerselvam had served as chief minister twice in 2001 and 2014 when late Jayalalithaa had to step down after being convicted in the disproportionate assets case. He later became the chief minister again in 2016 after her demise, but had to resign two months later after the party split and the then governor appointed EPS as the CM.

    HT News Desk

o paneerselvam edappadi palaniswami aiadmk chennai + 2 more
