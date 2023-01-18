Magh Mela-2023: 11-day cultural fest begins

An 11-day cultural festival, Avalokkan Tirtharaju Chalo Re commenced at Magh Mela-2023, on Wednesday. The festival is being organised under the joint aegis of department of culture and Uttar Pradesh Sanskar Bharti, Prayagraj.

On the first day, a play Katha Sangram Ki was staged at the Sanskar Bharti camp of the Mela area. The play was staged by Aarambh Rangamandal, Prayagraj. The play has been written by Neha Aparajita and directed by secretary of the Rangmandal and theatre director Ritika Awasthi.

In the play, Lord Krishna, Panchali (Draupadi) and Shakuni are narrating the story of Mahabharata. How the war result of infatuation for son and sister destroys women’s pride and how the loss of women’s pride becomes the cause of the biggest war on earth. How the loss of religion proves the loss of the entire human civilization.

The play passed the message that it is more important to keep a woman at the centre of the uplift of human civilization rather than keeping her as the centre of a quarrel.

Ritika Awasthi in the role of Draupadi, Amitesh in the role of Krishna, Harshit Pandey in the role of Shakuni, Alka Singh in the role of Gandhari, Prakhar Singh in the role of Dhritarashtra, Adarsh Dubey in the role of Bhishma Pitamah, Harsh Suryavanshi, Harshit Kesarwani, Hemant Singh, Sudesh Pandey and Ravi played the in the role of Pandavas, and Vinay Tripathi as Guru Dronacharya, Anukul as Angraj Karna, Satyam Singh Rajput as Dushasan.

The stage presentation was controlled by Neelkant Tripathi and Ravindra, stage decoration by Ankit Tiwari, music direction by Devesh Singh, decoration by Sanjay Chaudhary, lighting by Gaurav Sharma, co-direction by Priyanka Srivastava.