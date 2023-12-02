Magh Mela-2024 to be a 54-day event; to kick-start from Jan 15

PRAYAGRAJ: The Magh Mela-2024, scheduled to be a 54-day event, will commence on January 15, starting with the Makar Sankranti bathing festival and concluding on March 8 with the Maha Shivaratri bathing festival, according to officials.

Preparation for the fair has officially begun, with a tent city covering 750 hectares serving as a pilot project for Mahakumbh-2025, allowing officials to test new initiatives and streamline crowd management efforts. Land allotments for government departments, setting up camps during the fair, have commenced, including the Reserve Police Lines and the Power department camp.

Ground leveling for camps by government departments, religious organizations, seers, and saints is in progress, and land allotments for religious and cultural organisations are expected to begin on December 10. Magh Mela Adhikari Dayanand Prasad reviewed the preparations, highlighting new initiatives like solar hybrid LED streetlights, water ATMs, and delineators.

“Preparations for a smooth and well-organised Magh Mela is underway at full swing in coordination with all departments concerned. This time, many new initiatives would also be introduced as pilot projects for the Mahakumbh-2025 like solar hybrid LED streetlights, water ATMs and delineators to guide saints and pilgrims near pontoon bridges etc,” he said.

A total of 165 solar hybrid LED streetlights and 10 water ATMs are anticipated during Magh Mela-2024, along with theme-based welcome gates and redesigned changing rooms. The Paush Purnima bathing festival on January 25 holds special significance for Kalpvasis, marking the formal start of their month-long Kalpvas, where thousands camp on the Sangam banks, engaging in simple living, prayers, rituals, and religious scripture reading.

The Kalpvas, lasting from the 11th day of the Hindu month of Paush to the 12th day of Magh, requires pilgrims to follow strict religious activities, bathing thrice in the sacred Ganga waters, and observing principles of patience, non-violence, and devotion, including once-a-day meals. This tradition must be upheld continuously for 12 years for the pledge to be fulfilled.

Main Bathing Fests Magh Mela-2024:

January 15: Makar Sankranti

January 25: Paush Purnima

February 9: Mauni Amavasya

February 14: Basant Panchami

February 24: Maghi Purnima

March 8: Maha Shivaratri

