Magh Mela-2026: Helicopter service, paragliding to be major attractions

This year’s Magh Mela is set to be special, with the administration initiating extensive preparations. While swings and the Meena Bazaar at Parade Ground will remain major attractions, the Sangam, Bade Hanuman Temple and Akshayavat across the embankment will continue to draw large numbers of devotees. Preparations underway for Magh Mela-2026 on banks of Sangam in Prayagraj (HT Photo)

Jhunsi will host saints, seers and Kalpvasis, whereas Arail is being developed as a new hub for mela sightseeing and tourism, officials said.

Divisional commissioner Saumya Agrawal, who is also the chairperson of Prayagraj Mela Authority, inspected the mela area on Saturday and issued special instructions to focus on the development of Arail.

Traditionally, devotees gather mainly around Parade Ground, Sangam and Jhunsi, while Arail sees comparatively fewer visitors. To change this, Sector 7 of Arail will be developed in a special manner.

The divisional commissioner directed officials to set up a Culture Village and Art Village in the area, along with wellness centres in four blocks. Paragliding, hot air ballooning and water sports will be organised near the New Yamuna bridge, and a helicopter service will also be launched from the same location. The process of empanelling an agency for the helicopter service has already been completed, officials added.

Officials are also considering organising cultural programmes in Arail this year. Earlier, a site near Parade Ground, close to the embankment, was proposed, but due to heavy crowd movement and parking issues, it was rejected. Another location on the Parade side, near the Fort Road crossing towards the Naini Yamuna Bridge, where the Ganga Pandal is usually set up, was also reviewed. While the site was found suitable in principle, concerns were raised over crowd management and parking.

Subsequently, Arail emerged as the most viable option. During the inspection, the divisional commissioner found the location suitable for cultural programmes, especially as parking facilities are already being developed at a nearby school. She stated that if the experiment proves successful this year, Arail could permanently emerge as a new centre of attraction, leading to increased footfall of devotees and tourists in this sector as well. A final decision will be taken after a meeting of senior officials.

Culture dept, NCZCC to jointly organise progs

Until now, the responsibility of organising cultural programmes during the Magh Mela rested solely with the North Central Zone Cultural Centre (NCZCC). Performances were held on the “Chalo Man Ganga Yamuna Teer” stage, which provided a platform to young local talent. This year, however, a significant change has been introduced.

Both the culture department and NCZCC will jointly organise cultural programmes this time. Each will be allotted 12 days to conduct performances on the main stage. Prior to the inspection, Agrawal held a meeting at the integrated command and control centre (ICCC), where she discussed the plan with officials. She instructed them to approach renowned artistes to ensure the success of the events, while also giving opportunities to popular local performers whom audiences are keen to watch.

NCZCC director Sudesh Sharma, assistant director of the culture department Renu Rang Bharti from Lucknow, Deputy Mela Officer Vivek Shukla, Abhinav Pathak, regional tourism officer Aparajita Singh and other officials were present during the meeting and inspection.