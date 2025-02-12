Maghi Purnima: 133 ambulances deployed, 43 hospitals put on high alert

In view of the ‘Maghi Purnima’ bathing festival at Mahakumbh-2025, extensive preparations for providing medical aid to devotees have been arranged. Rush of devotees on the eve of 'Maghi Purnima' during the ongoing Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj onTuesday. (PTI)

All the hospitals in the city and division along with the Mahakumbh Nagar tent city area have been put on high alert. To ensure the safety of the devotees, monitoring is being done from water, land and sky. As many as 133 ambulances have been deployed, which will work to provide immediate relief in any emergency. Apart from 125 ambulances, seven river ambulances and one air ambulance have been specially deployed, said officials.

High-tech medical services in every sector

State-of-the-art medical services have been arranged in every sector of the Mahakumbh area. Facilities ranging from small operations to major surgeries are available. Dr Gaurav Dubey, nodal officer for Medical Establishment of Mahakumbh Mela, said the emergency services are playing an important role, especially in ambulance service. During this time, more than 2,000 medical staff will be deployed in the Mahakumbh area, while more than 700 medical forces will be on high alert in Swaroop Rani Nehru (SRN) Hospital.

250 beds reserved in SRNH, blood bank fully ready

As many as 250 beds have been reserved in SRN Hospital. At the same time, 200 units of blood have also been kept safe here to deal with the emergency situation. At the same time, all 43 hospitals with 500 bed capacity in Mahakumbh Nagar have also been kept fully ready.

Hospital equipped with state-of-the-art facilities

40-bed trauma centre, 50-bed surgical ICU, 50-bed medicine ward, 50-bed PMSSY ward and 40-bed burn unit have been kept reserved in Swaroop Rani Nehru Hospital. Apart from this, 10-bed cardiology ward and 10-bed ICU are also fully ready. Here the entire system is being monitored under the leadership of principal Dr Vatsala Mishra, while vice-principal Dr Mohit Jain and chief superintendent Dr Ajay Saxena are monitoring especially in view of the needs of the devotees.

Special emphasis on medical monitoring and cleanliness

To ensure smooth functioning of medical services in hospitals, 30 senior doctors have been put on special duty, while 180 resident doctors and more than 500 nursing and paramedical staff will serve continuously. The hospital administration has given strict instructions to the housekeeping agencies that there should be no negligence in the cleanliness system.

Administration’s commitment towards health services

Swaroop Rani Nehru Hospital Principal Dr Vatsala Mishra said that all arrangements have been completed to deal with any emergency situation during Maghi Purnima bathing. She has appealed to the devotees to immediately contact the hospital in case of any health problem. Free and high-quality medical treatment will be available here, she said.

Deployment of specialist doctors, 24-hour medical service available

Along with 150 medical force of AYUSH department, 30 specialist doctors have also been deployed to serve the devotees. Medical experts from AIIMS-Delhi and BHU, Varanasi will also be alert among them. Dr Girish Chandra Pandey said that the team under the leadership of regional Ayurvedic and Unani officer Dr Manoj Singh is in alert mode for the safety of the devotees 24 hours a day.