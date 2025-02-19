Mahakumbh a boon for Prayagraj’s tourism & hotel industries, claim officials

The ongoing Mahakumbh-2025 in Prayagraj, which has witnessed the participation of over 55 crore devotees so far, is providing a significant boost to Sangam City’s tourism, travel, and hotel industries, claimed officials and insiders in the industry. Despite the completion of the three Amrit Snans, millions continue to visit daily, drawn by the sacred event. Huge crowd of devotees wait at Prayagraj junction railway station during the ongoing 'Mahakumbh 2025' (ANI)

The demand for accommodation in Prayagraj has surged significantly. Hotels, homestays and luxury cottages, particularly in the fair area, are being pre-booked for the days leading to February 26, the last day of the fair.

The city’s hotel and restaurant industry has experienced 20 to 30 percent growth, with a profit margin of 5 to 10 percent with the influx of pilgrims. Additionally, tour and travel agencies are witnessing substantial profits as they cater to visitors’ needs, claim officials.

In this grand gathering of faith, the hotel and restaurant industry has seen unprecedented demand. Rooms in three and four-star hotels, homestays, and lodges are being booked in large numbers. Luxury tent houses set up in the fairgrounds are also fully booked, reflecting the increasing demand for accommodation.

Harjinder Singh, president of the Prayagraj Hotels and Restaurant Welfare Association, shared that this year’s Mahakumbh has seen an unexpected surge in the number of pilgrims visiting Prayagraj. While the overwhelming number of devotees has caused some difficulty in reaching hotels, the enthusiasm among the pilgrims remains strong.

“The hospitality industry has recorded a 5 to 10 percent profit increase, and this trend is expected to continue beyond Mahakumbh. The strategic efforts of CM Yogi in enhancing Prayagraj’s infrastructure and promoting its tourism potential will benefit the hotel, restaurant, and travel industries in the long run,” Singh said.