Mahakumbh critics took political dip: KP Maurya

Criticising the Opposition for questioning the sanctity of the Mahakumbh, deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Saturday said crores of people from around the world and sadhus took the holy dip and showed their faith towards the Mela. To a question about allegations by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi claiming the BJP is anti-Dalit, Maurya said that it is actually the Congress and the SP who are against the welfare of Dalits. (HT)

This in itself is a big slap on those who have been criticising the sanctity of the Mahakumbh, said the deputy chief minister who was in Jhansi on a day’s visit to meet administrative officials to review the development works and interact with party office bearers.

“While the ‘Sanatanis took the holy dip out of faith, the politicians who have been questioning its (Mahakumbh’s) sanctity also took the dip but it was a political dip and not out of faith. People are watching everything and they will give appropriate answers at the appropriate time to such politicians,” Maurya said during a media briefing.

When asked to respond to SP chief Akhilesh Yadav’s suggestion to donate the earnings from the Mahakumbh among the poor, Maurya said he is not our advisor and the government has decided to spend it judiciously for the overall development of the state.

“The Samajwadi Party is a party of hooligans, rioters and mafias, and if these elements were removed, it would cease to exist,” Maurya said.

He alleged the SP harbours the most criminals, mafias, and anarchists, and if they were expelled, the party would collapse and become “Samaptwadi” (finished party).

To a question about allegations by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi claiming the BJP is anti-Dalit, Maurya said that it is actually the Congress and the SP who are against the welfare of Dalits. He emphasised that under the BJP government, there is inclusive development and respect for everyone, including Dalits.

During the meeting with the local administration, Maurya instructed to celebrate International Women’s Day on March 8 with full enthusiasm and asked to felicitate all those women who have achieved milestones in various fields. He also instructed officials to encourage those women’s groups involved in food production or processing to install solar panels to reduce electricity costs while women beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana should be encouraged to join self-help groups, contributing to the district’s role in the ‘Lakhpati Didi’ scheme.

Emphasising that the district of Jhansi should be slum-free, he called for a sensitive approach to the ongoing survey of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. The deputy chief minister suggested that the maximum number of people should get the benefit of the scheme.