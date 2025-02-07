Mahakumbh draws Sanatanis from Pakistan; 72-member group takes holy dip

Driven by faith, a 72-member group from the neighbouring Pakistan arrived in the tent city in Prayagraj and took holy dip in the Sangam and offered prayers. Group from Pakistan at Sangam. (HT)

In awe with the magnificence of the Mahakumbh, these Sanatanis from Pakistan said they fell short of words to describe their experience.

Among the members, Makhija who hails from Sindh province of Pakistan, described the experience as more than divine. He said that he did not have words to describe his experience here.

Another member Mukesh, who came from Gotki, said that he had visited Sangam for the first time and had never thought of anything like such a mega religious mela full of divinity.

Karishma, a housewife and member of the group from Pakistan was also full of amazement to bathe in the Ganga. “I had always heard about Kumbh, but this is the first time I am able to experience what it feels like in a Kumbh Mela with bhajans resonating in the air 24x7, saffron clad sadhus busy blessing the crowds as Ganga flows by silently,” she said.

Further, Dr Sonia who works at Jinnah Hospital, Karachi, said that her parents and other family members had also come to Mahakumbh while this was her first time. “True to what is being claimed, Mahakumbh, as trending on social media presently is actually a grand visual as well as a divine treat for the faithful.”

Diya Sharma, studying medicine in Pakistan said that Mahakumbh was something completely new for her. “Here everyone is moving towards the Ganga together. Such a crowd on road and such mega arrangements are impressive. I would rarely get an opportunity to witness such a sight again,” she added.

Meanwhile, Niranjan Chawla, who came from Sakkar district, when asked about Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), said that the people of Sindh province were in favor of it. If such a law is made, we will benefit a lot from it.