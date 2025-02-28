Mahakumbh fosters development of 5 spiritual corridors

The Mahakumbh-2025 has opened new avenues for spiritual tourism in Uttar Pradesh, strengthening the state’s position as a major religious destination. This corridor connects sites related to Lord Ram and the Gorakhnath tradition. Devotees can take a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj. (PTI)

Coinciding with the mega event, the Uttar Pradesh government developed five key spiritual corridors aimed at enhancing connectivity to prominent religious sites across the state, officials said.

During his visit to Prayagraj on Thursday, chief minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted the significance of these newly developed corridors, which will allow pilgrims to travel conveniently across Uttar Pradesh’s sacred sites.

These five major spiritual corridors in Uttar Pradesh are:

Prayagraj-Vindhyachal-Kashi Corridor: This will allow devotees to travel from Prayagraj to Vindhyachal Devi Dham (in Mirzapur) and then to Kashi (Varanasi). It is a significant route for devotees of Shakti and Lord Shiva.

Prayagraj-Ayodhya-Gorakhpur Corridor: This corridor connects sites related to Lord Ram and the Gorakhnath tradition. Devotees can take a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj, visit places like Lete Hanuman Temple, Akshay Vat and Saraswati Koop, then proceed to Ayodhya for Ram Lalla’s darshan. From Ayodhya, devotees can travel to Gorakhpur to seek blessings at the Gorakhnath Temple.

Prayagraj-Lucknow-Naimisharanya Corridor: This route takes devotees from Prayagraj to Naimisharanya via Lucknow. Naimisharanya Dham is one of the 88 sacred pilgrimage sites of Hinduism, known as the meditation site of 88,000 sages.

Prayagraj-Rajapur (Banda)-Chitrakoot Corridor:

Linked to Lord Ram’s exile as per Hindu mythology, this corridor takes devotees to Chitrakoot Dham, home to sacred sites like Kamadgiri Parvat, Ramghat and Hanuman Dhara. The route also passes through Rajapur (Banda), the birthplace of Goswami Tulsidas, the revered poet-saint who wrote the Ramcharitmanas, Vinay Patrika, and other Hindu scriptures.

Prayagraj-Mathura-Vrindavan-Shuk Teerth Corridor (via Bundelkhand Expressway):

This corridor allows devotees to travel via the Bundelkhand Expressway to Mathura-Vrindavan and then to Shuk Teerth, a place known as the meditation site of Maharishi Shukracharya. Pilgrims can visit Mathura-Vrindavan, the birthplace of Lord Krishna, and explore sites connected to his childhood and divine pastimes.