Mahakumbh: Real-time updates, QR code security for pilgrims

ByHT Correspondent, Mahakumbh Nagar (prayagraj)
Jan 03, 2025 06:54 AM IST

A senior mela police official detailed the deployment of four specific QR codes linking to X, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube, directing users to the Mahakumbh Police’s official pages.

In a first, pilgrims visiting Prayagraj for Mahakumbh-2025 will receive real-time updates via social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube. They can also instantly communicate concerns or provide feedback to senior police officers and the police department.

A Panchayati Mahanirvani Akhara devotee performs fire breathing stunts in a procession towards the Sangam, the confluence of rivers Ganges and Yamuna (AP)
To enable this, the Mahakumbh Police has introduced four ‘digital doors’ of security powered by QR codes, strategically placed throughout the mela area for easy scanning. These QR codes will connect devotees to the security system, providing updates and a direct communication channel with authorities, officials confirmed.

In addition to the QR codes, devotees can follow dedicated handles like the Prayagraj Commissionerate and Mahakumbh Mela for real-time updates and emergency alerts. Scanning the QR codes for X, for instance, will lead users to the Mahakumbh Mela Police page for live updates and issue reporting. Messages sent through these platforms will immediately notify senior officers. Similar functionality is available for Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

In addition to the QR codes, devotees can follow dedicated handles like the Prayagraj Commissionerate and Mahakumbh Mela for real-time updates and emergency alerts. Public feedback will also be actively solicited to make the security system more inclusive and responsive, officials added.

