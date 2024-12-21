Mahakumbh: State-of-the-art UP pavilion to promote religious tourism, culinary diversity

Having invested crores in enhancing the beauty and infrastructure of the religious sites and cities in recent years, Uttar Pradesh is now poised to position itself as a prime destination for religious tourism. The initiative aims to attract millions of visitors, including Indian pilgrims and foreign tourists, expected to gather at Sangam for Mahakumbh-2025. UP Tourism map (FOR REPRESENTATION)

Preparations are in progress to establish a dedicated state pavilion by the UP tourism department in the Nagvasuki sector of the tent city along the banks of Sangam as part of the initiative, informed officials.

“A state pavilion is being constructed in the Nagavasuki sector of the mela area for visitors. This will feature an engaging and high-tech exhibition showcasing all the major tourist attractions of Uttar Pradesh,” said Aparajita Singh, regional tourism officer, Prayagraj.

The pavilion will also feature a large digital map of India, with a special emphasis on Uttar Pradesh, as part of an exhibition titled ‘Uttar Pradesh Darshan,’ they added.

The exhibition will also feature major religious sites of the state, highlighting their unique attractions through photographs and digital presentations. This includes recently developed landmarks such as the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Vindhyavasini Dham, and Chitrakoot Dham. In addition to that, prominent religious cities like Mathura, Sitapur, and Gorakhpur will also be featured.

Each site in the exhibition will be presented through an audio-visual presentation. For instance, clicking on Varanasi (Kashi) will provide comprehensive details about the Kashi Vishwanath Temple, Vishwanath Corridor, Manikarnika Ghat, other significant temples and ghats, accompanied by visuals and video clips. Moreover, information on the main routes and transportation options to reach each city or site will be available, enabling tourists to plan their trips conveniently, officials said.

The state pavilion will not only showcase the UP’s tourist attractions through the exhibition but will also offer visitors a chance to savour the state’s culinary diversity, with over two dozen counters serving the signature dishes and delicacies form various districts of the state. This will offer the visitors an experience of diverse tastes and dishes of the state all in one place, officials said.