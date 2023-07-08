Makahumbh-2025: Dist admn, seers meet; dates of bathing days finalised

The dates of the main bathing days of Mahakumbh-2025 including the Shahi Snans have been decided. Meeting between seers of 13 Akhadas and officials underway in Prayagraj on Saturday (HT Photo)

In a meeting held between the Prayagraj Mela Authority and the seers of the 13 Akhadas of the country, it has been endorsed that the Paush Purnima Snan will be held on January 13, 2025, Makar Sankranti on January 14, Mauni Amavasya on January 29, Basant Panchami on February 03, Maghi Purnima on February 12 and Mahashivaratri on February 26, 2025.

The three Shahi Snans (royal baths) by the 13 Akhadas of the country will take place on January 14 (Makar Sankranti), January 29 (Mauni Amavasya) and February 3 (Basant Panchami), officials said.

The first meeting between representatives of the 13 Akhadas and Prayagraj Mela Authority (PMA) was held under the chairmanship of Prayagraj divisional commissioner and chairman of PMA, Vijay Vishwas Pant, additional director general of police, Bhanu Bhaskar, and in the presence of mela adhikari, Makakumbh Mela, Vijay Kiran Anand, here on Saturday.

Anand highlighted the proposal to construct seven different riverfronts the total length of which would be 13.25 km. These are being developed to enhance the grandeur of Prayagraj in view of Mahakumbh-2025, he said.

In this sequence, seven ghats, funded by the National Mission for Clean Ganga and equipped with all public facilities, are also being constructed, which will help in safe bathing and boat operations for tourists and devotees.

In this sequence, development of Akshayavat, Patalpuri and Saraswati Koop corridors, landscaping, signage and entrance gate are being done to further promote tourism in the district.

Some other major temples are also being developed, including Nagvasuki Temple, Alopshankari Devi Temple, Mankameshwar Temple, Pandila Mahadev Temple, Koteshwar Mahadev Temple, Kalyani Devi Temple and Takshak Tirtha. The corridors of Bhardwaj Ashram and Dwadash Madhav temples are being developed, beautified, entrance gates, signage etc. are also being done.

Likewise, details of projects including Prayagraj ring road, development of Prayagraj-Rae Bareli-Lucknow road, construction of bypass in Jasra railway crossing falling on the Prayagraj-Ayodhya and Prayagraj-Banda Highway, expansion of airport, construction of ROB in Subedarganj to connect the airport with the Mela area and one way for the airport were also elaborated upon.

Appreciating the work being done by the administration, the seers also gave some proposals. In these, it was suggested by the general secretary of Juna Akhara, Mahant Hari Giri to reflect Prayagraj as an indicator of the path of Ram Gaman, to further publicise the work done by Maharishi Bhardwaj, to make a permanent gate of Adi Shankaracharya, to make a proper path for the circumambulation of Veni Madhav. It was proposed to make arrangements and to name the localities after the names of Jagatgurus.

Yamuna Puri Maharaj of Mahanirvani Akhara suggested complete removal of hanging wires from Peshwai procession roads. In this sequence, all the seers requested to ensure necessary arrangements for the pilgrims and seers.

In Kumbh-2019, 64 intersections were developed by the Prayagraj Development Authority. This time the work of making DPR by the consultant is in progress for the development of 39 intersections in the run-up to Mahakumbh-2025.

Beautification, strengthening and widening of 29 roads is also being done by the Authority. Besides, 31 roads are being beautified, strengthened and widened and 21 roads are being constructed and widened by the PWD.

Prayagraj district magistrate Sanjay Khatri thanked everyone and assured them of providing all required facilities.