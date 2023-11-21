MAHAKUMBH-2025 PREPARATIONS: Construction work of Quila Ghat to start in two days

PRAYAGRAJ

Quila Ghat at Sangam in Prayagraj (HT Photo)

The construction of the much-awaited Pucca Quila Ghat, which would be the first of its kind in the Sangam area, is all set to begin in the next two days.

The 30-meter concrete Ghat will be constructed at a cost of ₹8 crore, district officials said.

Approved under projects being undertaken as part of the mega religious fair Mahakumbh-2025’s preparations, the state irrigation department will oversee its construction, they added.

Officials said that construction work is slated to begin after the all-important no objection certificate (NOC) received from officials of the Indian Army.

As part of the Mahakumbh-2025 preparations, the irrigation department has to construct three major Pucca Ghats. In this sequence, the work of constructing the Ghat near Akbar’s Fort has been approved. The state government has sanctioned an amount of ₹8 crore for this project, officials explained.

Dinesh Tripathi, assistant engineer, irrigation department, said that the work of the Ghat will start from Wednesday or Thursday. “Our aim is to get it completed immediately after Magh Mela-2024. There will be proper concrete stairs on the 30-meter Ghat for the benefit of the pilgrims,” he added.

Similarly, the work of constructing a Pucca Nehru Ghat next to Dashashwamedh Ghat and Saraswati Ghat is also expected to begin soon. The assistant engineer said that all construction work will start this month so that they can be completed well before the formal start of Mahakumbh-2025.

Mahakumbh-2025 will be a 45-day event this time and will be held from January 14 to February 26, 2024.

