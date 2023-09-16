Mahakumbh-2025 Preparations: 32.63 cr allocated for Mela Area road upgrades

PRAYAGRAJ Out of the total budget of over ₹1.02 billion approved for 10 projects of Mahakumbh-2025 earlier, the Yogi Adityanath government on Friday released the first instalment of over ₹39.07 crore out of the total sanctioned budget for these projects, said district officials.

Of these projects, there are five projects of the Electricity Department, four of the Cantonment Board, and one of Jal Nigam, they added. This time, widening of the roads of the Mela area that would be the epicentre of the mega-religious fair has also been proposed, and the work has to be done by the Allahabad Cantonment Board. A budget of over ₹32.63 crore has been sanctioned in the government order issued by Principal Secretary (Urban Development) Dharmendra Pratap Singh dated September 15, 2023, a copy of which is with HT.

Out of the amount, the first instalment of ₹13.22 crore has also been released. This amount will be given to Prayagraj Mela Authority, which will transfer it to the Public Works Department (PWD), and the PWD will then transfer this amount to the Cantonment Board, officials added. In this, the first instalment of ₹3.34 crore has been released out of the total budget of over ₹6.67 crore for widening and surface improvement of Kali Marg.

For the widening and surface improvement of Triveni Road, out of the total over ₹12.42 crore, the first instalment of ₹3.11 crore has been released. Likewise, the first instalment of ₹3.77 crore out of the total budget of over ₹7.53 crore has been released for the widening of the road from GT Jawahar intersection to Fort Road intersection. Out of the total budget of over ₹6 crore for widening from under Shastri Bridge to VIP Ghat via Bade Hanuman Mandir, the first instalment of ₹3 crore has been released.

New Tube Wells in the Offing:

15 tube wells will be built, 15 will be re-bored. Besides, as many as 15 new tube wells will be constructed in the vicinity of the fair area, and 15 existing ones will be re-bored. For this, the state government has released the first instalment of over ₹4.76 crore out of the total sanctioned budget of over ₹9.53 crore.

Funds & Works to Be Undertaken by Power Department:

A budget of over ₹23.36 crore has been sanctioned, and the first instalment of ₹5.84 crore has been released for undergrounding 33 KV, 11 KV, and LT overhead power lines from Prayagraj Airport to IIIT-Allahabad.

The first instalment of ₹4.46 crore out of the total sanctioned budget of ₹8.92 crore has been released for undergrounding of 33 and 11 KV overhead lines on Lal Road, Triveni Marg, and Jawahar Lal Nehru Marg in the Mela area.

The first instalment of ₹2.97 crore has been released from the total budget of ₹11.89 crore to replace and underground the HT and LT power lines in all the Peshwai routes of the Mela area.

The first instalment of ₹3.81 crore out of the total sanctioned budget of over ₹7.62 crore has been released for the 11 KV line going from 33/11 KV sub-stations to the fair area.

The first instalment of ₹4.01 crore has been released out of the total sanctioned budget of over ₹8.02 crore for undergrounding the LT lines in the parade area, installing new LT lines, and installing streetlights.