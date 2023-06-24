MAHAKUMBH-2025: 21.26 cr released for developing Nagavasuki temple, 10 roads in Prayagraj

In view of the mega religious fair of Mahakumbh-2025, the much-visited Nagavasuki temple and 10 roads in Sangam area will now be developed on priority.

Nagavasuki temple in Prayagraj. (HT FILE PHOTO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The artificial lake located inside the Chandra Shekhar Azad Park will also be renovated, said senior district officials aware of the move.

The urban development department on Friday released the first instalment of over ₹21.26 crore allocated for developing the temple and surrounding area as well as beautifying the roads in its vicinity, they added. Of the total funds, over ₹2.36 crore has been released for developing the temple alone.

Kumbh mela officer Vijay Kiran Anand said over ₹17.89 crore has been sanctioned for developing these roads. Out of this, ₹1.19 crore will be spent on the renovation of the artificial lake in Azad Park.

Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA) will restore the temple, the 10 roads and the lake. Now the PDA will take out the tender for the temple, road and the pond, he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The works to be undertaken include development of Nagavasuki temple at a cost of ₹4.76 crore and for which ₹2.36 crore has been released. The roads are to be developed at a cost of over ₹32.18 crore and for which ₹18.89 crore has been released.

The roads that will be developed in the first phase include construction of divider and ensuring greenery from Andawa crossing to Sahson crossing, beautification and improvement of the road leading from Phaphamau bridge road to Ganga.

Besides, beautification and improvement as well as widening of road from Naini railway station to Prayagraj Mirzapur national highway, beautification and widening of road from from Chheoki railway station gate-2 to COD crossing marg will also be undertaken.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also, beautification and widening of Naini railway station approach road under the overbridge at FCI road as well as Bela Cachar interlocking reconstruction from Prayagraj-Lucknow road to STP road on Phaphamau side will also take place.

Other works to be undertaken include Bela Cachar parking interlocking, culvert construction from PDA road on the banks of Basna drain in Phaphamau, road widening, beautification on both sides of Gangeshwar Mahadev temple near Amitabh Bachchan Pulia till the river, widening and beautification of road from Amitabh Bachchan Pulia to Shukla market as well as widening and beautification of road from IERT bridge to Ganga bank.