Mahakumbh-2025: Successful mega fair through inclusivity, dialogue

Recognising Mahakumbh-2025 as a vital platform for India’s spiritual, cultural, social and ideological diversity, the state government is focusing on reviving the ancient tradition of inclusivity and dialogue through the event. The focus is on creating a Mahakumbh that encourages collaborative solutions by engaging all stakeholders, claim officials. Preparations for the mahakumbh-2025 underway on the banks of Sangam in Prayagraj (HT File Photo)

During his visit to Prayagraj on October 6, chief minister Yogi Adityanath had led a dialogue with key groups, including the Akhil Bhartiya Akhada Parishad, Khak Chowk Vyavastha Samiti, and members of Prayagwal Sabha, at the Ganga Pandal in Parade Ground. This dialogue series continues through ongoing efforts by the Kumbh Mela administration, officials say.

To make the Mahakumbh-2025 more impactful, numerous innovative initiatives are being undertaken. This includes hosting a Kumbh Conclave and the Mahakumbh Tourist Conclave, with continuous outreach efforts by the tourism department to engage Akhadas, seers,

and pilgrimage priests, said additional Kumbh Mela officer Vivek Chaturvedi.

He said that the administration is constantly communicating with all Akhadas, seers, priests, and relevant institutions on organisational aspects to incorporate their insights.

SSP-Kumbh, Rajesh Dwivedi too echoes this commitment, noting the historic importance of Akhadas in Kumbh events. Through this coordinated approach, efforts are on to address suggestions and concerns, ensuring the event’s success and honouring its tradition of unity, he said.

Officials concede that previously, only government perspectives were considered for organising the Mahakumbh, but now a broader and more inclusive approach is being undertaken. Through this effort, the ancient Kumbh tradition of dialogue and introspection is being revived, breathing new life into a practice that had gradually faded, they claim.

Mahant Jamuna Puri, secretary of Shri Panchayati Akhada Mahanirvani, a noted ancient Hindu monastic order, said that Mahakumbh Mela administration officials are in regular contact to streamline Akhada arrangements in the Kumbh area. Officials are personally visiting Akhadas to gather insights and refine the organisational structure in the process, he said.

President of Shri Panch Dashnam Akhada, another ancient Hindu monastic order, Mahant Prem Giri said that officials are actively consulting Akhadas on key arrangements—from entry processions to city accommodations for saints. These efforts ensure that the voices

of seers are respected, and their traditional practices are seamlessly integrated into this grand event, he said.