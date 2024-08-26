Mahakumbh-2025: Temple of Sangam city deity Shri Veni Madhav to be revamped

As part of an initiative to revamp popular temples in Sangam City ahead of the forthcoming Mahakumbh-2025 religious fair, the state tourism department is set to rejuvenate the much-revered Lord Shri Veni Madhav temple located on the banks of the Ganga in the Daraganj locality of Prayagraj. HT Image

For this mission, the state government will spend over ₹2.05 crore. The project will include constructing two large gates to give the temple a grand appearance and help manage the crowd of pilgrims, along with various other amenities, according to officials from the state tourism department.

The holy confluence of Sangam is a major centre of faith for devotees attending the Mahakumbh. Millions come here to seek salvation by bathing in the confluence of the holy Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati. It is believed that desires and prayers for salvation and virtue are not fulfilled until devotees visit the city deity of Prayag, Shri Veni Madhav, and pay their respects.

Regional tourism officer, Prayagraj, Aparajita Singh, said that the tourism department will undertake the project to rejuvenate this ancient temple at a cost of over ₹2.05 crore. An amount of ₹1.64 crore has already been released as the first installment. The tender process for the project has begun, and the plan is to complete the work by the last week of November, she added.

The location of the Shri Veni Madhav temple is such that the narrow access roads often cause traffic jams. As one of the oldest residential areas of the city, the roads cannot be widened. To address this, the tourism department is constructing two large gates for the temple.

According to Aparajita Singh, two entry gates measuring 3 by 5 meters will be built. A shed for pilgrims will also be constructed to provide a resting place. An RO water plant and toilets will also be installed. The outer walls of the temple will be clad in red sandstone, and special arrangements are being made to light the temple using solar energy.