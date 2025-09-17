Mahant of Shambhu Panchayati Akhara files FIR against ex-disciple, cook for defamation

Mahant Satyam Giri of the Shambhu Panchayati Atal Akhara, one of the 13 recognised ancient Hindu monastic orders in the country, has filed an FIR at the Daraganj police station against a former disciple and a cook, accusing them of conspiring to defame him. The police have registered a named FIR against both accused and have initiated an investigation into the matter. For representation only (File)

According to the complaint filed by Satyam Giri, a resident of Kanakhal in Haridwar, the Akhara has a branch in the Daraganj locality of Prayagraj, which was overseen by Balram Bharti from the Kumbh Mela 2019 until the Mahakumbh 2025. During this period, a woman was employed as a cook at the branch. However, she was removed from her position prior to the Mahakumbh 2025.

As per the police complaint, despite her dismissal, Balram Bharti allegedly reappointed the woman without informing the authorities, violating Akhara protocols. Following the Mahakumbh, both individuals were removed from their positions due to this breach of conduct, police said, citing the FIR.

Mahant Satyam Giri claimed that Balram Bharti and the woman cook then created a fake WhatsApp group in the Akhara’s name to tarnish his reputation. They reportedly made false allegations of sexual harassment and promises of marriage, even submitting a complaint to the Daraganj police station. Additionally, on August 18, they allegedly circulated images of Satyam Giri’s credit cards, including CVV numbers, on social media.

SHO of Daraganj police station, Gyaneshwar Mishra, confirmed that a named FIR has been registered and the case is currently under investigation.