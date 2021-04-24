Maharashtra CET cell to hold additional admission rounds for 3-year LLB course

A day after it was revealed that over 767 seats for the three-year law course remain vacant despite several common admission rounds, Maharashtra’s minister for higher and technical education Uday Samant announced additional admission rounds to fill up these seats.

In a tweet shared on Friday, Samant said the additional rounds will take place between April 23 (Friday) and 29.

“These additional rounds will be conducted by the state common entrance test (CET) cell and information on these rounds will be available on the official CET website,” tweeted Samant.

Admissions to most professional courses were delayed by a few months this academic year, first due to the lockdown and then due to a petition filed in the Bombay high court for clarity on the status of the Maratha quota.

In December, the registration process for most professional courses including law, engineering, architecture and pharmacy had to be delayed by a few weeks to give students time to make the necessary changes to their admission form after the state government decided to continue admissions without the inclusion of the Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC) quota under which the Maratha community was granted admissions.

After much delay, the first list of the three-year and five-year law courses were scheduled to be released in the first week of February, but had to be postponed again after the state common entrance test (CET) cell received complaints of error in student information. The cell then had to conduct a third-party audit to recheck information shared by students at the time of registration, leading to further delay. After three online rounds, the final institutional rounds concluded in the second week of April.

In a press statement, Samant stated that the government has taken into consideration the delay in conducting admissions for law courses, and will give them extra time to complete their curriculum and exam.

A day after it was revealed that over 767 seats for the three-year law course remain vacant despite several common admission rounds, Maharashtra’s minister for higher and technical education Uday Samant announced additional admission rounds to fill up these seats. In a tweet shared on Friday, Samant said the additional rounds will take place between April 23 (Friday) and 29. “These additional rounds will be conducted by the state common entrance test (CET) cell and information on these rounds will be available on the official CET website,” tweeted Samant. Admissions to most professional courses were delayed by a few months this academic year, first due to the lockdown and then due to a petition filed in the Bombay high court for clarity on the status of the Maratha quota. In December, the registration process for most professional courses including law, engineering, architecture and pharmacy had to be delayed by a few weeks to give students time to make the necessary changes to their admission form after the state government decided to continue admissions without the inclusion of the Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC) quota under which the Maratha community was granted admissions. MORE FROM THIS SECTION After oxygen cylinders,concentrators and BiPap machines go out of stock in Delhi Approach Delhi’s nodal officer to meet oxygen requirement: High court Maharashtra teachers request extension to file data for Centre’s school portal Vijayan asks PM for free doses of vaccine After much delay, the first list of the three-year and five-year law courses were scheduled to be released in the first week of February, but had to be postponed again after the state common entrance test (CET) cell received complaints of error in student information. The cell then had to conduct a third-party audit to recheck information shared by students at the time of registration, leading to further delay. After three online rounds, the final institutional rounds concluded in the second week of April. In a press statement, Samant stated that the government has taken into consideration the delay in conducting admissions for law courses, and will give them extra time to complete their curriculum and exam.