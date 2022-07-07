VIDEO | Maharashtra CM Shinde helps police constable who fainted

Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde rushed to check on a woman constable from Thane Police Commissionerate who fell unconscious while on duty outside the Thane Collector office on Wednesday.

Shinde, who saw the woman fainting, immediately stopped, offered her water, chair and asked his team to admit her in a hospital.

The video of the incident has now gone viral on social media.

On Wednesday, Shinde had called for a meeting to tackle any monsoon related disaster at the Thane Collector Office. When the CM was heading out after the meeting, there was a huge crowd outside the conference hall.

A party worker who was on the spot said, “Due to the crowd, the constable felt uneasy and fell, she suffered minor injuries on her hands and leg. The CM was passing by and immediately stopped and assisted her to get up and called for a chair. He offered her a bottle of water and asked us to take her to Jupiter Hospital. He ensured that she was fine and taken care of before he left.”

In the meeting, Shinde said he had given directives to the authorities maintaining roads in the district to ensure there are no more pothole related deaths in the city. He asked the officials to go out on the field and survey the roads.

