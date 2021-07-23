Maharashtra landslides: Opposition hits out at govt over delay in rescue ops

Even as a landslide hit Taliye in Maharashtra’s Raigad district on Thursday evening, the search and rescue operation by National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and local administration began hours later on Friday. During the early morning hours, local residents started removing debris and pulling out bodies. The delayed search and rescue operation angered locals, who said some lives could have been saved if it had started earlier.

At least 36 villagers died as the landslide triggered after heavy rain-hit Taliye.

Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Girish Mahajan criticised the government over the delay. “The administration and those in the government are citing difficult terrain for the delayed rescue operation. However, if we could reach here from Mumbai hours before the officials, what had stopped them. It has been 20 hours and no earthmoving machinery has reached here,” said Mahajan, who visited the scene.

Raigad district guardian minister Aditi Tatkare said the rescuers could start operation only by Friday morning due to heavy rain, low visibility, and difficult terrain. “It took hours for rescuers and administration officials to reach the location. While earthmoving machinery could not be taken there, rescuers started removing debris manually.”

In Satara district too, local administration faced difficulties in resuming rescue operations at Ambeghar and Mirgaon, where two landslides were reported. As many as 22 persons were feared trapped there, said Satara police superintendent Ajay Kumar Bansal.

“The region is still receiving heavy rain as a result of which it has become difficult to expedite rescue and relief operation.”

State relief and rehabilitation minister Vijay Wadettiwar said the BJP leaders are trying to draw political mileage even from a tragedy. “Everyone, including the BJP leaders, know that reaching locations, which have reported landslides, is very difficult. Those who are criticising should rather offer assistance in this difficult situation rather than scoring political points.”